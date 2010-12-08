Bild blokkeert website op iPad: betalen zul je!

De Duitse boulevardkrant Bild blokkeert haar eigen website op de iPad met als doel bezoekers aan de betaalde iPad-app te krijgen. Wie op z’n iPad naar ‘bild.de’ browst, ziet schermvullend bovenstaande afbeelding. Op geen enkele wijze is de ‘normale’ website van Duitsland’s (en Europa’s) grootste krant te bezoeken. Wie zijn dagelijkse portie ‘sleaze and dirt’ wilt, koopt voor € 0,79 de iPad-editie.

Klantvriendelijk? Bepaald niet. Maar kennelijk acht uitgever Axel Springer Verlag de positie van de krant dermate sterk, dat het de iPad-bezoekers van haar site voor het dillemma stelt: betalen of opdonderen.

(via: Dick de Groot)

