9 voordelen van Twitter voor overwerkte B2B redacteuren

“Here are some benefits of using Twitter – even if you are an overworked B2B editor ” schrijft Dan Blank, Director Content Strategy & Development bij Reed Business Information in New York. Blank sprak met een aantal B2B redacteuren bij Reed over Twitter en proefde er een hoop weerstand. Waarom zou een redacteur van Chicken Farmers Daily z’n beslommeringen op Twitter delen, als slechts 2 procent van z’n volgers kippenboer is? Speciaal voor mokkende B2B redacteuren zet Dan Blank de voordelen van Twitter nog ‘ns op een rij.

Brand Awareness

Je bent van mening dat je je doelgroep al precies weet te bereiken op de manier dat zij dat willen? Niet dus. “Twitter is a really powerful (and fun) way to extend your brand, and to use it to connect people with ideas and each other. Even if you feel that Twitter is not mature in your market yet, social media will clearly be a big part of the media equation in the future. Do you want to be the last holdout, while your competitors build their presence and find new ways to engage your audience?”

Connection

Twitter is laagdrempeliger dan e-mail. Het stelt je doelgroep in staat om jou te bereiken met vragen, reacties of complimenten. “As an editor covering a niche market – this is a CRITICAL part of your role. Likewise, Twitter allows you direct connection to folks that are hard to reach: either at high levels, or embedded deep within a company.”

Research

Twitter stelt je in staat om op ieder moment te proeven wat leeft onder je doelgroep, in plaats van het reguliere marktonderzoek. “This keeps you in tune with your audience in small ways each day, slowly shaping how you integrate this information into your editorial strategy.”

Product Improvement

Via Twitter kun je kleine wijzigingen aan je product testen en promoten. “Want to A/B test two different layouts of a newsletter that you sketched out – ask your Twitter followers. Even if only 5 people respond, that could double the number of opinions you had weighing in already.”

Brand Differentiation

Informatie mag dan een ‘commodity’ worden (zelfs in nichemarkten), de expertise van je medewerkers is door de concurrentie niet eenvoudig te kopieren. “Twitter allows all staff members, even designers and sales people and interns to gain stature in the online world, in small simple ways each day.”

Events

Twitter voegt waarde toe aan events. Ervoor, tijdens en erna. “It is an incredible opportunity to connect people not just with information, but with each other during industry events“. Als jij dat niet zelf doet, doet je concurrent het wel.

Word-of-Mouth Marketing

Jouw volgers op Twitter kunnen jouw artikelen retweeten en zo weer delen met hun volgers. “It is thrilling to see people become advocates for your brand and your work.”

Reporting

Twitter biedt een geheel nieuwe informatiebron voor journalisten. “News and analysis comes in a constant stream on Twitter, and is an opportunity for journalists to extend their reach.”

Build Your Personal Brand

Nu in deze economisch slechte tijden het ene na het andere magazine sneuvelt en redacties inkrimpen, is het voor redacteuren belangrijk te denken aan hun positie op de arbeidsmarkt. Je weet maar nooit of je ontslagen wordt. En dan? “Twitter is a critical way to build your personal brand online, make connections with people you respect, and learn a new skill that is becoming a core part of journalism in the 21st century.”

Tot zover de voordelen van Twitter voor B2B redacteuren. Maar wat te doen met het probleem van ‘te weinig tijd’? Twitteren kost nou eenmaal tijd. Dan Blank eindigt z’n artikel daarom met “a few tips on ways you can leverage Twitter without overwhelming yourself“.