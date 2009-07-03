Krantendiscussie in kaart

De Britse krant The Independent maakte een grafische weergave van de discussie over de toekomst van kranten. De infographic is bedoeld om alle argumenten op een rijtje te zetten en zo de discusssie meer transparant te maken. Standpunten van ‘autoriteiten’ als Clay Shirky en Jeff Jarvis zijn door The Independent toegevoegd, maar nu is de ‘map’ open als een wiki. Iedereen kan – na registratie – z’n eigen argumenten aandragen.

Hoe deze infographic werkt?

“You can move around the map by clicking on the coloured spheres: clicking on the smallest spheres takes you deeper into an argument, clicking on the largest sphere takes you back up.

To rate the arguments, click on the arrows that connect the spheres. A 1–9 rating scale opens when you click on an arrow. A “9” rating means that you think it’s a very strong point: a “1” rating that it’s a very weak point. As the community begins to rate the different ideas the thickness of the arrows changes to signal which ideas are perceived to be strongest and weakest.

The “i” button below the map opens a help page and the adjacent “screen” button expands the map to a full-screen view. The other buttons let you view fuller details for each point, add comments and links to revelvant articles elsewhere on the web, access links to share and embed the map, and open an overview visualization (which is also where you are able to add your own ideas to the structure of the map).”

Is dit – behalve leuk om te zien – een nuttig instrument?