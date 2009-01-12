32.000 euro over? Koop een magazine

De uitgever van het Amerikaanse gamers magazine HardcoreGamer heeft het blad te koop gezet op eBay. Bieden kan al vanaf 42,000 dollar (32.000 euro).

“You will be buying the copyrights, registered trademark rights, intellectual property rights, back issues, subscription lists, customer lists, vendor lists, employee contracts, distribution contacts, public relations contacts, advertising contacts, web sites and domain names associated with Hardcore Gamer, including HardcoreGamer.com and around thirty other domain names” aldus het item op eBay.

Uitgever DoubleJump begon als eenpitter maar het groeide ‘m boven het hoofd (“Do not want to sell. Personal issues have forced this sale. I started this as a hobby and it grew beyond my wildest dreams..“). Dat er over de aantallen bezoekers en de oplage op de site niets vermeld wordt, doet vermoeden dat het er ook financieel niet zo florissant uit zag. “In the three years since publishing our first issue, we’ve watched many competing magazines launch, and none have lasted“. En dat laatste lijkt niet eens cynisch bedoeld.

Er is nog geen enkel bod gedaan. Recent nog wat spaarcentjes teruggekregen van Icesave? Je hebt nog ruim 24 uur.