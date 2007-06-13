Attentie: van 'semi sync' naar 'flow'

‘Semi sync’ is communicatie die niet volledig synchroon is (zoasl telefoontjes) en ook niet volledig a-synchroon (zoals e-mail). Ik kwam het woord tegen bij de befaamde Linda Stone, die in hevig debat is verwikkeld met blog-icoon Stowe Boyd over de vermeende gevaren van ´continuous partial attention’.

‘ Semi sync’ lijkt me bij uitstek van toepassing op het microbloggen dat nu plaats vindt op Twitter, Jaiku, Numpa etcetera. Je hoeft de conversaties niet van minuut tot minuut te volgen, maar als je te lang wacht verdwijnen de boodschappen van het toneel en heb je het gemist.

Linda Stone zegt daarover:

When I’ve interviewed 18-22 year olds, I notice that they are often using communications technology in a mode that I call “semi-sync.” It’s not quite synchronous and it’s not really asynchronous communication either. Text messaging is often used in a semi-sync way. When Jyri Engestrom, Jaiku co-founder, demonstrates Jaiku, he describes semi-sync usage patterns. Meanwhile, Matt Webb, in collaboration with Nokia, is experimenting with interfaces that ease the stress of continuous partial attention.

Over de stress die continuous partial attention zou opleveren is nu een debat gaande, opgestookt door Stowe Boyd, de blogger die op conferenties herkenbaar is aan zijn baret.

Continuous partial attention (CPA) is anders dan multitasking, aldus Stone. Multitasking is bewust proberen meerdere dingen tegelijk te doen om efficienter met onze tijd om te gaan.

CPA is meer dan multitasking een state of mind waarin we voortdurend alle impulsen scannen om te zien of er iets interessants bij zit. Het is de drang om voortdurend connected te zijn, te mailen, te bellen, te bloggen et cetera. Volgens Stone is het verslavend en leidt het tot een kunstmatig gevoel van constante crisis.

Het tijdperk van de CPA loopt echter op zijn eind, om plaats te maken voor Uni-focus en Presence:

We are beginning to shift away from a desire to be always-on, and moving toward a desire to protect our time, and to experience more meaningful relationships. We are moving from what I call the “I CONNECT” Era and the Age of Continuous Partial Attention and into the “I PROTECT and BELONG Era.” An era, that, over time, will be characterized by Uni-Focus and Presence. The world may continue to be noisy. Our yearning and fulfillment going forward will be more and more likely to come from getting to the bottom of things, from stillness, authenticity, meaningful connection, and a sense of protecting ourselves and being protected. Neo-Luddites Rising! OR… I know how to use the tools and I choose not to right now.

Stowe Boyd interpreteerde de waarschuwingen voor de negatieve aspecten van CPA als een aanval op zijn diepe wens om constant connected te zijn. Hij propageert ‘Flow’, een ander soort ‘load balancing’ algoritme waarbij men voortdurend verbonden is met de rest, maar waar het niet gaat om ‘first in, first out’ manier van communiceren. Oftwel: niet alle e-mails en IM-berichten keurig een voor een beantwoorden.

Boyd legde in een latere posting uit wat hij daarmee bedoelt:

Alternatively, we can start to shift everything, let go of a lot of the old ways, and operate on a new, pre-industrial, pre-agricultural footing. 1. It’s OK not to respond to emails, vmails, or IMs. There is no possible way that you can live a public life, open to the world, and respond to every request that comes along. The same holds even if it is a friend, or colleague. People have to pick and choose: it’s a big world. 2. It’s sensible to have a nomadic reading style: if something is important it will show up in a variety of places. Don’t be a slave to RSS readers: throw them away. (I have always hated RSS readers that emulate the email inbox, for exactly this reason: they make everything seem equally important… or equally unimportant.) 3. Unlike Steve (or Tim Ferliss), I don’t know exactly how to trim out the 80% of everything that is junk, as Tim Ferliss suggests. I do fire clients that make things difficult, unpleasant, or unrewarding, but it’s not statistical. I constantly gravitate to projects and people that I think offer the greatest opportunities for growth, which means constantly leaving other things behind. But this is just another kind of flow, not a one-time triage: it is a constant attrition and acquisition.

Dat er nieuwe paradigma’s in de ‘attention economy’ nodig zijn, is duidelijk. Iedereen worstelt met de orkaan aan informatie die per week aangewakkerd lijkt te worden met trends zoals microblogging en persoonlijke ‘stations’ zoals Ustream, Kyte.tv en ComVu.

Misschien ligt de oplossing wel in de etiquette; dat je niet hoeft te reageren, zoals Boyd voorstelt. En alle nieuwe diensten van de laatste tijd lijken daar vanwege hun informele en semi-sync karakter inderdaad ruimte voor te bieden.